Gov. Jared Polis ordered flags lowered to half-staff on all public buildings statewide from sunrise Tuesday until sunset Saturday to honor and remember the victims of the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs.
Flags were to be lowered for five days to remember each of the five individuals who lost their lives, a press release stated.
In addition, the Pride flag will be flown at the Colorado state capitol during the same time period.
Coloradans can securely contribute to community members in need by giving to the Colorado Healing Fund at https://www.coloradogives.org/organization/COHealingFund.
