The U.S. Forest Service, San Isabel National Forest Salida Ranger District has closed a section of the Rainbow Trail to motorized and non-motorized wheeled traffic.
Heavy rain within the Decker Fire burn area recently washed out large sections of the trail. It remains open for hikers, though caution is advised.
The wheeled-uses closure applies to approximately six miles of trail between CR 101, Bear Creek, and CR 108, Methodist Mountain.
Overnight camping within the Decker Fire burn area is also prohibited. Public safety concerns, including flooding, rolling rocks and falling trees, prompted the camping closure earlier in the season.
If you have questions or concerns related to this closure, please contact the Salida Ranger District Office at 719-539-3591.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.