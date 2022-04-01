by Michael A. Rodriguez
Times reporter
Firefighter Fred Balmos has retired after 11 years serving his community.
Balmos said he first went to the mountains when he was 12 or 13 and decided that he wanted to live in them.
Several years later on a backpacking trip in 1994, he and his family stumbled upon an affordable piece of property in the area by Game Trail. Upon inspecting the land, he and his wife fell in love with it and bought it.
It wasn’t till the early 2000s that Balmos and his wife finally were able to move onto the land.
Balmos worked as a police officer in San Antonio, Texas, before moving to Buena Vista and joining the Chaffee County Fire Protection District in 2011.
He was inspired to become a firefighter while working on fire mitigation projects near the Game Trail development west of BV. He went on to take classes on firefighting, which ignited a passion for fighting wildfires. However, to go on calls Balmos would need a sponsor. That led him to Chaffee County Fire Protection District Fire Chief Jim Wingert, who said the best way to sponsor him would be to make him a volunteer firefighter.
“I joined CCFPD in August of 2011 soon after completing S130-190 wildland firefighter training at Fire Camp in Maysville. I was given a pager, both structure and wildfire gear and began recruit training. I was assigned to Station 3 and responded to calls while in training,” Balmos said.
“Jim Wingert was the chief and Andrew Farney was the training officer. Cheston Hart was the captain of our station, and he along with all of the firefighters at Station 3 took me in not only as a fellow firefighter, but a brother. We all had a common commitment to our families, our neighbors, other first responders and each other. We knew we depended on each other every time a tone dropped and we responded to our station,”
During his time with CCFPD Balmos attended many major incidents around the county. A couple of well-known incidents were the 2019 Decker Fire south of Salida and a car crash at Central Colorado Regional Airport in July 2017.
Balmos said the Decker Fire sticks with him as it was the first wildfire he attended in Colorado during his service.
“We were the only Type 6 on the fire as we saw it come over Methodist Mountain,” Balmos said. The Decker Fire was also the last wildfire Balmos fought.
Referring to the airport accident of 2017, Balmos said it stuck with him because it was the first time he had seen or performed CPR on anything other than a training doll.
The hardest part of the job even with his experience in the police department was seeing fatalities, he said.
Balmos was also dispatched to several national wildfires, including the 2014 Willamette, Oregon, wildfire and a 2018 Montana wildfire.
He said he would often be asked to go on a wildfire call last minute, citing a memory of leaving work only to be stopped a minute later and asked to go to a wildfire.
“These tones can come out anytime of the day or night,” he said. “Being ready for them and willing to stop whatever you are doing, sleeping, eating, working on your car, and head to the station. I was very fortunate to be part of an organization of people who are more than willing to do just that.
“Never turned them down, not once,” Balmos said.
Beyond fighting fires, Balmos has served the Buena Vista community in many other ways, such as helping with numerous children’s fire education programs in local schools, manning the fire department booth during Gold Rush Days and gathering food for the local Arkansas Valley Christian Mission.
Balmos also said he has fond memories of helping out at Halloween trunk-or-treat, taking part in the Christmas parade as the official CCFPD Santa Claus and gathering donations during the annual Fill the Boot drive.
Balmos said the kids and people he met and the experiences he shared with them were the greatest part of the events. “We met some of the nicest people,” he said.
“A couple of people, an older man and a young but still mature woman, walked over and started crying as they dropped money in the boot. The man said the woman’s husband died in the towers,” Balmos said about one experience he had while helping with the local Fill the Boot drive.
“I enjoyed it; it was a privilege to work with such amazing people,” Balmos said about his time in the department.
“A number of CCFPD firefighters have served far longer than I did. An organization that I was proud to be a part of, and a time in my life that gave me many great experiences, memories and friendships. Chaffee County is my home, has been for over 15 years, and I hope for many more. I know it’s in good hands.”
