Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center Wellness U and the Area Agency on Aging recently announced a free Moving for Better Balance/Tai Chi program for those 60 and older.
The evidence-based program was developed by the Centers for Disease Control and approved by the National Agency on Aging and helps improve leg strength, stability, balance and cognitive function while reducing incidence of falls in older adults and people with Parkinson’s disease.
People of all abilities are encouraged to participate.
Classes will meet from 8:15 to 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, starting Aug. 18 outside at Wellness U’s outdoor exercise studio off of HRRMC’s walking trail.
Funding is provided by the Upper Arkansas Area Agency on Aging through the Older Americans Act.
Contributions to offset the program expenses are accepted.
To register, contact Janice Brunner, senior services coordinator at 719-539-3341.
