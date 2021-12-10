Eldon “Moose” Thomas Atwood celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 3, 2021.
He was born Dec. 3, 2020, to Laura Wancura Atwood and Alec Atwood.
His grandparents are Marianne Stein Wancura, David and Liz Wancura and Tom Atwood, all of Salida, and Julie Atwood of Denver.
His great-grandfather is Eldon Wancura of Dighton, Kansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.