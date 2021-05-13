May 1 recycling event organizers reported that 66,287 pounds – 33 tons – of electronics and appliances were recycled during the event.
For comparison, two electronics recycling events hosted in Salida in 2019 collected 13,326 pounds.
More than 450 vehicles dropped off all types of computers, electronics from TVs to microwave ovens and over 250 appliances, including lawnmowers, water heaters and charcoal grills, organizer Michael Kunkel said.
The event, sponsored by the City of Salida, Salida Business Alliance, Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and Sustainable Salida, was free except for a $25 fee for televisions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.