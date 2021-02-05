Under the state’s updated COVID-19 dial system, Chaffee County will move from level orange to yellow at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Gov. Jared Polis announced the new dial system Friday.
The new system will use a seven-day metric instead of the 14-day metric which has been used up to this point.
As a result counties will be able to move to a lower level based on 7 days of data.
The new system also takes into account the effect of vaccination of higher risk people thereby lowering the risk of spread.
The county has been operating at the more restrictive Orange Level for several months.
Andrea Carlstrom, Chaffee County Public Health director and incident command for COVID-19 said Chaffee County has worked hard to move to a less restrictive level on the dial, and hopefully the move will give local businesses more opportunities to operate.
“However, now is not the time to let our guard down, she said.
In response to the new Dial and switch to yellow level Chaffee County Public Health has amended extended its Public Health Order effective Friday.
The local order and other COVID-19 information can be found at: http://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Health-Coronavirus.
Information about the statewide Dial 2.0 can be found at: https://covid19.colorado.gov/covid-19-dial.
