Colorado Farm to Table is looking for volunteers to help bring in the harvest at its farm on Colo. 291.
The corn harvest is in full swing and other crops will soon follow, including cabbage, broccoli, kale, acorn squash, summer squash and zucchini.
The Salida nonprofit organization distributes the fresh produce to soup kitchens, churches, food banks, pantries and other aid-focused organizations, a press release stated.
Those partners redistribute to at-risk families and individuals in eight Colorado counties, including Chaffee County.
To volunteer, email info@coloradofarmtotable.org.
To learn more about Colorado Farm to Table, visit coloradofarmtotable.org.
