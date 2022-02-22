A Canadian cold front that hit the area Monday has settled into the mountains of Colorado, moving north to south and covering much of the state in snow and cold temperatures.
The National Weather Service reported Tuesday that the cold temperatures and snow may last as late as Saturday in the southern part of the state.
Colorado Department of Transportation reported shortly after 2 p.m. today that Monarch Pass will close at 5 p.m. while crews perform avalanche mitigation operations.
Motorists will experience a lengthy delay of at least two hours, Lisa Schwantes, Southwest Regional communications manager wrote in an email.
Eastbound traffic will be stopped near Sargents and westbound traffic will be stopped near Maysville.
While Salida hasn’t received much snow yet, they could see up to 8 inches total of snow before it starts to lighten up early Thursday morning, Mike Noskl, NWS, said. The Chaffee County area is under a winter weather advisory through 11 a.m. Thursday.
“It should wind down before sunrise on Thursday,” Noskl said. “You’ll see low temperatures in the single digits at night, and it won’t get above freezing until Thursday or maybe Friday.”
Snow amounts have varied along the Front Range, with Denver International Airport getting about half-an-inch, getting heavier in the west, closer to the mountains. Boulder has received between 2-3 inches so far, with more to come for most of Colorado.
Noskl said the mountains around Fairplay could see up to a foot of snow, as could the Leadville area, with more in the higher elevations.
The southwestern mountains, around Pagaosa Springs, could see several feet, with the NWS predicting 12-18 inches new Tuesday and another 14-20 inches today.
Wind and windchill will be a factor in Salida, Noskl said, with the the wind chill factor getting down to minus 20 at times, while the winds will be about 10-15 mph, mostly from the west. This will also cause blowing snow, reducing visibility and making travel difficult.
Friday will see a warm up above freezing, with a predicted high of 34, while Saturday will get up to 40, and Sunday and Monday could see temperatures above 50.
