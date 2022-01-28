Chaffee’s Got Heart announced it will launch a “kindness campaign” starting Tuesday and continuing throughout February.
Called Chaffee County Kindness in Action, the campaign aims to highlight “the many ways – both big and small – we can act with kindness and compassion toward each other for the benefit of us all,” a press release stated.
Chaffee’s Got Heart is a group of local stakeholders in the business, tourism and public health sectors established to help support the community through the COVID-19 pandemic.
The campaign, which will also recognize Feb. 17 as National Random Acts of Kindness Day, encourages residents to do kind and caring things for neighbors, coworkers, friends and service workers.
Examples of random acts of kindness include shoveling snow for a neighbor, sharing a compliment or encouraging word with a stranger, leaving extra gratuity with a bill or paying for the next person in line’s coffee.
Chaffee’s Got Heart encourages community members to submit their photos of “kindness in action” to the Chaffee’s Got HEART Facebook page and media outlets. Community partners are also being asked to help promote the kindness campaign through their communications channels.
“Kindness in Action is Chaffee County. The last several years have been very dynamic and challenging, from the Decker Fire to COVID-19 to behavioral health needs and so on, and emotions are running high,” said Keith Baker, county commissioner and Board of Health member. “This Kindness in Action campaign gives us all a chance to focus on what is most important – compassion, care and kindness. We hope everyone takes time to make February filled with heart.”
“Heart” in the group’s name stands for:
Helping our neighbors,
Elevating our community,
Acting out of love,
Respecting our shared humanity, and
Treating each other with kindness.
