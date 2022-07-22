Lijah Sampson likes Salida.
The Illinois native recently joined the editorial staff of The Mountain Mail as a sports writer, covering new business and human interest stories as well.
Sampson grew up in the small town of Lake Bluff, Illinois, and attended high school in nearby Lake Forest.
Writing and art have always been subjects of interest, and Sampson explored a variety of other interests during high school.
“I dipped my toe in every club,” Sampson said.
Majoring in creative writing, literary studies and psychology, Sampson graduated from Beloit College, a small liberal arts school in Beloit, Wisconsin, in 2021.
Following a spring break RV trip to Howard to visit family, aunt and uncle Cheryl and Hal Walker, Sampson decided to come back to the area, live with them and try to find work.
After applying “everywhere” in town for a job, Sampson brought a resume to The Mountain Mail at the suggestion of Cheryl Walker and was hired shortly thereafter.
Sampson started on the job just after FIBArk and has had to hit the ground running.
Coming from a background in writing fiction, Sampson said it’s been a challenge to learn how to write for a newspaper, especially the preparation work before an interview.
Not having a background in sports, Sampson has been getting a crash course in golf to start with and has started getting familiar with other sports, especially those on the Salida High School calendar.
“Once it starts I’ll be thrown into it and pick up quickly,” Sampson said.
Learning a new style of writing for a newspaper has also been a challenge Sampson enjoys.
“I like the challenge to write something I would like to read. If I can write something I would pick up and find interesting, I’ve done a good job,” Sampson said.
Apart from writing, other interests include artistic pursuits, particularly drawing.
Sampson doesn’t identify as male or female but as nonbinary and prefers to be addressed with they, them and their pronouns.
As or adjusting to a new place, Sampson said, “I love this town. It’s artistic and friendly. I feel like I’ve found my people here. It’s not ‘are you an artist,’ it’s ‘what art do you do?’”
Sampson said the job at The Mountain Mail feels like a perfect match for someone whose creative and intellectual interests tend to be human centered, “I hear people’s stories and then tell them.”
Contact Sampson at 719-539-6691, extension 121, or sports@themountainmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.