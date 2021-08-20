Board-certified family nurse practitioner Sarah Stoit has joined the Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center medical staff, providing services at the Salida and Saguache health centers.
Stoit will see patients primarily at the Salida Health Center, 550 W. U.S. 50, and at the Saguache Health Center, 405 Denver Ave., once per week. Stoit will provide family medicine and primary care services by appointment.
“Sarah Stoit is a skilled nurse practitioner with direct experience caring for the northern San Luis Valley community,” HRRMC CEO Bob Morasko said in a press release. “We’re extremely pleased she will focus her efforts on the health and wellness of patients who come to the Salida and Saguache health centers and the overall communities we serve.”
Stoit earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Northern Arizona University and her master’s degree in nursing with a family nurse practitioner specialty from Arizona University. She has previously practiced in ICU, urgent care and clinical settings. Stoit also has a special interest in plant-based nutrition and using food and exercise to help heal.
For more information or to make an appointment with Stoit, call the HRRMC Salida Health Center at 719-530-2022.
