Team Colorado took first place in both the men’s and women’s divisions of the Western High School Ski Championships, defeating teams from California, Oregon, Nevada and Wyoming in competition March 11-12 in Reno, Nevada.
It was the first time the CHSAA ski league had sent an all-Colorado team of high school skiers to the championships.
Salida High School senior Gwen Ramsey and junior Rowynn Slivka earned spots on the team due to their stellar performances on the Lake County High School ski team this season. Ramsey qualified after earning All-State honors at the state championships, while Slivka was invited due to her multiple top 10 finishes during the regular season.
The Salida skiers compete for Lake County because no Chaffee County high school has a ski team.
Lake County ski team coach Danielle Ryan accompanied the students to the championships.
“The experience was super cool and the team camaraderie was great with the other racers from Colorado,” Ramsey said. “It was an awesome experience to round off my high school racing career with my friend and coach who’ve been a part of this since day one.”
In the giant slalom, Ramsey finished 16th and 17th on her two runs, while Slivka placed 33rd and 37th. On the slalom, Ramsey placed 20th and 21st during her two runs. Slivka improved her scores and managed to finish 29th and 35th.
“Being able to travel out to a new environment and represent Colorado was an amazing experience,” said Slivka. “Racing with not only kids I’ve known for years but racers from all over the Western U.S. was definitely a nice change for ski racing.”
The Colorado team scored 39,234 points overall, which was more than enough to beat second-place finisher Nevada-Lake’s 26,399 points total. Oregon finished third.
After many successful outings, the competition marked the end of the Lake County ski team’s season.
