Are you passionate about helping to collect and share information and to assist in preserving in-town trails?
Consider joining the Adopt-A-Trail program and making a difference in the community.
Participants can ensure the trails of Buena Vista remain pristine and accessible for generations to come.
The purpose of the Adopt-a-Trail program is to appoint a steward for each of the Buena Vista town trails, who will help in caring for and maintaining the character of local outdoor resources. The assigned trail adopter will provide feedback to the town regarding needed remediation and suggestions for improvements and repairs.
Anyone interested in the outdoors is welcome to help with reporting and passing along the information to the town so it can best assist in maintaining these resources. Adopters commit to one year, and each section should be monitored at least once a month.
• Trails can be adopted by individuals, families, businesses and community organizations.
• Adopters can pick one or more trails.
• Adopters are encouraged but not required to take an active role in minor trail issues, such as trash and/or dog-waste pickup.
Adopters will be contacted through email once a month, reminding them to submit their observations on their section of the trails.
An online reporting form will be provided via Google Forms, with downloadable hard copies also available if needed.
Observations will reference larger trail issues, such as drainage, erosion, major brush or weeds, signage needs or damage and excessive dog waste.
Basic training for adopters will be provided annually along with distribution of any essential supplies for volunteers.
At the end of the one-year timeline, the adoption agreement can be renewed, transferred to a different section or may be terminated by either town or the volunteer/group.
The Town of Buena Vista will highlight the efforts of Trail Adopters through updates and articles that will be distributed through an email list and social media channels.
To be a part of the Adopt-A-Trail Program, begin by applying via the electronic form on www.buenavistarec.com or by mailing a printed copy to the Town of Buena Vista, Attn: BV Recreation (PO Box 2002, Buena Vista, CO 81211) or drop it by Town Hall, 210 E. Main St.
The Buena Vista Recreation Department, with the assistance of the Trails Advisory Board, oversees this volunteer opportunity.
The Trails Advisory Board membership list and mission are available on the town website. Visitors are always welcome at Trails Board meetings.
Meetings are held on the first Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at the Buena Vista Community Center (715 E. Main St).
List of trails to be adopted:
Rodeo Road Bike Lane
Airport Trail
Peaks View Trail
Cottonwood Creek Trail
Arkansas River Trail
Zebulon Pike Trail
Railroad Trail
Whitewater Trail
Walton Loop
Rock n Roll Trail
Bridge to Bridge Trail
North Trail
South Trail
Whipple Trail
CR 304 from No. Trail to So. Trail
