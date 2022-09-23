Jeannie Peters receives McGuffey Award

Former Salida school board member Jeannie Peters had a surprise in store for her Monday at the Colorado Association of School Boards Region 8 meeting at Salida Middle School.
Peters, who gave up her at-large seat on the school board earlier this year, received the association’s McGuffey Award, given to those who “bring committed and passionate service to their board work.”
The award is named for the McGuffey’s Eclectic Reader series commonly used to teach reading in American schoolrooms, from its first publication in 1836 into the early 20th century.
The nomination for the award came from current Salida School Board member Jodi Breckenridge Petit.
In her nomination Breckenridge Petit said, “Jeannie Peters led many efforts for our school district: bringing Colorado Mountain College to our community; implementing mental health and socio-emotional learning strategies for our students; managing in-person instruction throughout the pandemic; and financing the largest teacher pay raise in our district’s history.
“However, it is Jeannie’s conscience that most influences our board and district.
“Her unwavering focus on our most vulnerable assists all board members as we guide the district.
“Her caring heart leads to our early childhood center’s success and our special students’ growth.
“Our entire district feels her love,” Breckenridge Petit said.
Upon receiving the award, Peters said, “This is quite an honor. Thank you.”
In a written statement Peters said, “Thank you for the opportunity to have served our community and Salida School District.
“As a school board member I always felt that what I said and did mattered.
“For me, it was important that I did my best to listen, to learn and to act with mindfulness and kindness.”
She also acknowledged her appreciation of her fellow board members.
Peters is the second Salida school board member in as many years to receive the McGuffey Award.
Last year, former Salida High School math teacher and longtime school board member Cheri Post was honored with the same award.
