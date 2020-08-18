People are invited to join master mindset coach, Chad Armijo, and career clarity expert, Tracy Timm, along with host Phil Migicovsky for a free virtual webinar in Salida from noon-1:30 p.m. today.
The webinar will focus on the exact mindset needed to find success in uncertain times, as well as understanding what it takes to find a career that is fulfilling and aligned with your passion. According to a press release, the time is now to create change, find success and live a life you are genuinely passionate about.
People can find more information about the event and register online at https://bit.ly/3gWfNMr.s
