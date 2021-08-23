Colorado livestock owners looking for hay products can connect directly with hay producers in their region through the 2021 Colorado Hay Directory, which is now available.
Directory listings include type and amount of hay available, bale type and size, whether or not laboratory analysis is available, certified weed free status and whether or not the hay is organic.
“No producers in the state are immune to current drought conditions we are currently facing, which is why the Colorado Hay Directory becomes an even more important resource during these dry times,” Danielle Trotta, senior marketing specialist for the Colorado Department of Agriculture, said in a press release.
The 35th edition features producers and brokers of hay as well as companies that provide hay-related products and services. It is published by the Colorado Department of Agriculture in cooperation with participating Colorado hay producers, Colorado State University Extension and with support from Augie’s Ag Sales LLC, KeyAg and Tytan International.
The directory and other hay resources are available online at coloradoproud.org or bit.ly/2021hay. For more information or to request a copy of the Colorado Hay Directory, call the Colorado Department of Agriculture at 303-869-9175 or email Loretta.Lopez@state.co.us.
