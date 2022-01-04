Residents receive joy with ‘Adopt a Grandparent’

by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
For the ninth year, residents of Columbine Manor Care Center received a little extra Christmas joy via “Adopt a Grandparent” bags.
Salida real estate broker Barbara Pearson-Sawyer began what has become a Columbine tradition in 2013 when she said she looked around and found that no one was doing anything for the seniors for the holidays.
While many residents of Columbine Manor have local family and friends, some do not.
“It touched my heart,” said Pearson-Sawyer.
In her business, she worked with many families who were in the process of selling a home owned by a senior who needed the extra care of the center.
“A lot were members of the community,” she said. She set out to find some way of doing something special around the holidays for seniors.
The “Adopt a Grandparent” bags are sponsored by donations from community members. Some are anonymous, but others come with a little note or card from family members or friends who want to sponsor a bag for someone they know.
Each of the 48 bags delivered to Columbine Manor contained a teddy bear, lotion, nonslip Christmas socks, a jingle bell necklace, candies and a Velcro elf or Santa Claus.
“People are so kind and generous in this community. It’s so special,” Pearson-Sawyer said.
This year separate Christmas cards for the seniors came from the Longfellow Elementary School PTA and Crest Academy parents.
Pearson-Sawyer said she thanks everyone who contributed from the bottom of her heart.
“It makes a huge difference,” she said.
