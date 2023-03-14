Salida Council for the Arts recently announced the grant application cycle for its 2023 Community Grants will be open until April 29.
Salida artists and creatives are encouraged to apply for the $500 grants, which are open to those seeking funding for local arts and cultural projects, a press release stated.
Applicants may be individuals or organizations.
Residency in Salida is not required, but the project must have a connection to the Salida community and be supportive of the council’s mission statement: “Our mission is to enrich the cultural life of our community by supporting the arts. We do this through funding, through advocacy and creating opportunities for artists to grow and to engage with the community.”
Grants are for a specific creative project, rather than an artist’s or art organization’s operating budget.
Applicants are encouraged to use their imagination to create a project that will inspire, edify and/or entertain the Salida community.
Selections will be made by May 11 and projects should be completed within the calendar year.
To apply, visit salidacounciforthearts.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.