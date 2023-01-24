Arkansas Valley Music and Dance will host a Buena Vista Community Dance at 7 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave. in Buena Vista.
Live music will be provided by a local band. No partner or experience is necessary, according to a press release.
