Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies will conduct a “The Heat Is On Halloween Weekend” DUI enforcement period today through Sunday.
Increased DUI patrols will occur statewide to help keep impaired drivers off the roads, CDOT reported in a press release. Nearly half of fatal crashes on Halloween night involve a drunk driver, according to the National Highway Safety Administration.
So far in 2021, preliminary data shows that 194 fatalities on Colorado roads have involved an impaired driver. That is a 15 percent jump from last year when 169 impaired driving fatalities had been reported.
During last year’s Halloween Weekend enforcement period, 95 participating law enforcement agencies arrested 202 impaired drivers from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2. Local law enforcement agency plans and arrest results across the state can be found at https://www.codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety-reporting-portal.
“It’s not just alcohol that’s affecting drivers behind the wheel,” said CDOT Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Alcohol mixed with other drugs, such as cannabis, can substantially impair one’s ability to drive. Education and enforcement are our top priorities for reaching zero deaths on our roads.”
The Thanksgiving Week enforcement is up next from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28.
For yearly impaired-driving crash and fatality data in Colorado, visit https://www.codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety/crash-data-management/fatal-crash-data. Information about DUI laws in Colorado can be found at NoDUIColorado.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.