The story behind the safety passengers enjoy in traveling by air is the topic of the next Central Colorado Humanists Sunday Science program at 10 a.m. Jan. 2.
The program will feature a Zoom presentation by Bill Sample on “Aircraft Design and Operation for Safety,” a challenge made even greater by various government regulations, a press release stated.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a master’s in engineering management, Sample spent 38 years as an avionics systems engineer designing electronics for aircraft and space vehicles.
His responsibilities included complying with flight regulations of governmental agencies around the world in design and use of the equipment.
Beyond designing electronics, Sample has logged more than 7,000 hours as a pilot and acquired many ratings, including flight instructor. His 120 students have gone on to achieve various levels of FAA ratings and given him an insight into pilot training and safety.
His flying activities got an early start as he earned college money working as an air taxi pilot during those years.
A time for questions from the audience will follow the presentation. Access the program at centralcoloradhumanists.org.
