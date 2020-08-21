The most effective time to vaccinate your children for human papillomavirus is pre-teen, Julie Nutter, RDH, Chaffee County oral health program director wrote in an email.
The recommended age is between 11 and 12 years old.
The younger they are the better immune response they will have. They need to be vaccinated before they are exposed to the virus, Nutter wrote.
Human papillomavirus can cause many types of cancer including cervical, oropharynx (cancer of the back of the throat), anal, penile and genital warts.
The vaccine prevents these cancers and diseases.
Just two doses of the vaccine can protect your child from the infections that cause cancer, according to the health department.
During these frightening times of waiting on a vaccine for COVID-19, please take advantage of the only vaccine that is currently available to protect against cancer, Nutter said.
The vaccine has been monitored by the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration for more than 12 years, and more than a 100 million vaccines have been given to boys and girls in the United States.
Human papillomavirus and cancer
Human papillomavirus or HPV causes thousands of cancer cases every year. The Centers of Disease Control and the American Cancer Association have some facts everyone should know:
• About 79 million people in the United States are currently infected with HPV.
• About 4 out of 5 people will get HPV at some point in their life.
• Many people have no symptoms, but can still spread the virus.
• The virus is spread by skin to skin contact.
• HPV Vaccine is for boys and girls. HPV can cause cancer in both men and women. Vaccinating both boys and girls will stop the spread of HPV.
Oral cancer diagnosis has risen 61 percent in the United States since 2011. The rise has been attributed to HPV.
You can help prevent oral cancer now by avoiding heavy drinking, smoking and getting vaccinated.
HPV related oral cancer will usually occur in the back of the throat and on the tonsils. Men are more likely to get HPV related oral cancer than women, another good reason to vaccinate boys.
The FDA released Guardisil9 (the HPV vaccine) as an effective prevention for throat cancer on June 12.
Please talk to your health care provider about receiving HPV vaccine or you can call Chaffee County Public Health at 719-539-4510 to schedule your child’s visit.
Do Your Own Research
Here are some reliable resources to investigate.
HPV and Cancer-National Cancer Institute
HPV: What you Need to Know- American Academy of Pediatrics
Immunization- National Foundation for Infectious Diseases
Resources for this article: #HPV Free- Immunize Colorado, CDC, American Cancer Association
