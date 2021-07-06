BV Strong is back. “Thanks to your efforts to keep our community safe, we are stronger than ever,” the planning group announced in a press release.
The eighth annual BV Strong community dinner will take place from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 20.
Announcements of volunteer opportunities and table host sign-up are coming soon.
The mission of the BV Strong community dinner planning team is: “Just dinner! We strive to create a locally funded and locally organized annual activity where the residents of Buena Vista come together in a nonpolitical, noncommercial, nonpromotional event to share food and friendship as we celebrate and nurture a sense of community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.