NAMI Chaffee County and NAMI Southeast Colorado will offer a free Family-to-Family Class on Saturdays beginning Feb. 4.
The eight-week class will be offered both in-person and virtually.
It offers the opportunity to share experiences, gain insight, hope, acceptance, compassion and understanding in caring for a family member with a mental illness, a press release stated.
The class will offer an in-depth study of mental illness characteristics, treatment, coping, communication skills, problem solving, connecting with community resources and advocacy.
Preregistration is required. The Zoom link and location will be given at registration.
Classes are targeted to family caregivers, close friends and other relatives of someone who lives with a serious mental illness, and are taught by trained peer facilitators who have lived experience. To register and for more information, email scrump1999@gmail.com.
NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is a grassroots mental health organization. NAMI Chaffee County and NAMI Southeast Colorado are affiliates of NAMI Colorado.
NAMI Chaffee County volunteers work to raise awareness and provide education, advocacy and support group programs for people in the community living with mental illness and their loved ones.
