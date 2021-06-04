First Presbyterian Church’s food pantry, normally open Thursdays at the church at 7 Poncha Blvd., will not be open Thursday, June 17 and possibly not on Thursday, June 10, because of street construction in the area. Those wishing to donate food may do so but they will not be able to enter the parking lot.
The closure is not expected to interrupt the worship schedule since work should be done by the weekend.
