Eighteen young shooters competed in the Salida Elks Hoop Shoot Dec. 5, the 50-year anniversary of the event.
“We had half as many as we usually have,” Brandon Wilkins, event host, said. He said the drop in attendance was due to the pandemic and the tournament being canceled last year.
Wilkins said he was grateful that members of the Salida High School girls’ basketball team helped with the event this year.
All the first-place winners will advance to the district shoot Jan. 15 in Glenwood Springs. Winners of that tournament will compete in the state tournament in Salida in February.
In the Salida shoot, Cade Phillips won the boys ages 8-9 group, and Camber Franklin finished second.
In boys 10-11, Riley Christensen placed first, Jerrek Mattix took second and Jayden Thurston was third.
In the boys 12-13 division, John Bartha was first, Oliver Monroe finished second and Ethan Schwarz was third.
In the girls 12-13 group, Madelyn Johnson won, Addison Lewis took second, and Kaylee Johnson was third.
Bartha made 17 of his 25 shots, the best score among the boys. For the girls, Johnson made 16 of 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.