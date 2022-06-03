Elfrieda Johanna “Anna” Diddens Thompson, 95, died May 24, 2022.
She was born July 3, 1926, in Houston, Texas, to Herman Engelbert and Gertrude Frieda Diddens.
She was named after her German grandmothers and spoke a few German words. Her parents immigrated in the early 1900s from Germany to Galveston, Texas, where her dad had a gas station/grocery store on Humble Highway outside Houston during the Depression.
She worked in an art studio for 13 years in Houston, where she met her husband, David L. Thompson, who worked in a drugstore on the same block.
The couple moved from Houston in 1963 and started the Buena Vista Drugstore at two different locations. They built the Buena Vista Drugstore on U.S. 24 in 1969, where Mrs. Thompson put her artistic talent to work designing.
She was ecstatic about architecture and antiques, especially antiques with charm.
The family loved to go Jeeping in the mountains, where they said they found renewed peace and joy.
Her family said she was a woman of faith, giving her life to the Lord at age 5 and spending the rest of her life loving and caring for others. They said she will be missed by many who knew her.
Mrs. Thompson was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Henry, Olive and Olga; and her husband in 1998.
Survivors include her daughters, Tina-Lisa (Frank) Nemick and Tara Leia Thompson; grandchildren, Alan, Alex and Greg; great-grandchildren, Kylee and Alece; and nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
Burial took place at 11 a.m. June 1, 2022, at Fairview Cemetery in Salida.
Her memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. June 4, 2022, at Clearview Community Church in Buena Vista.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.