The Central Colorado Humanists’ next Science Sunday program at 10 a.m. Sunday will focus on how local landscapes have been shaped over eons by sometimes dramatic geologic events.
Local geologist Cindy Williams will present the program on Zoom beginning with a geologic history of the Chaffee County area and provide a virtual tour of landmarks across the county and beyond, a press release stated.
Geologic events that connect the “Castles” near Trout Creek Pass, the Buffalo Peaks, Mount Shavano and Castle Rock will be explored.
The origin of giant boulders on the valley floor, epic floods, glaciers and fault lines and whether Chaffee County was once home to a massive volcano will be included in the presentation.
Williams holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in economic geology from Colorado State University and has worked for 30 years in the international mining industry.
Williams is currently co-lead of Envision Chaffee County and enjoys hikes and fishing in the mountains with her husband, Brad Leach, and dog Maddie.
The audience may ask questions after the program. The program can be accessed on the Central Colorado Humanists website, centralcoloradohumanists.org, or at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84335303360?pwd=aWJzMlJtZG53MUlabUxZek1WSWNYdz09.
