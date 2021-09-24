by D.J. DeJong
After two weeks of requiring masks to be worn inside Salida School District buildings by students ages 3 and older and all adults, Superintendent David Blackburn announced Wednesday the requirement will loosen beginning Monday.
“The schools will encourage all to wear masks, but not require it. We will continue to require masking of all guests and all individuals during inside extracurricular events, with the only exception being athletes on the court,” Blackburn said in a letter sent home to district families.
The mandate was put in place Sept. 8 and received mixed reactions from parents and guardians.
Several parents expressed their disagreement with the mandate during the Sept. 14 school board meeting.
At the time the decision was made to add masking as a layer of protection, there were two clusters of cases at the high school that were transmitted outside of school.
Blackburn said current data shows positive cases are down.
“In the last two days we have tested approximately 300 student athletes and all continue to be negative. We continue to test any families interested in testing and/or symptomatic students. We continue to see no school transmission. Your schools are safe,” he said.
He said in general he supports masking, but the current local school data does not support the masking requirement.
Blackburn thanked students, families and staff for supporting the response.
“We understand not everyone agrees, and we appreciate the respectful manner in which parents have brought their opposing viewpoints forward. These issues connected to C-19 response are not linear, they are not singular, and they are not black and white. The conditions are changing constantly and our response will as well,” Blackburn said.
“If the local data about our school changes, we will change. I will continue to wear a mask at school, and the best general advice is to wear one,” he said.
