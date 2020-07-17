Collegiate Peaks Bank is matching up to $10,000 in donations made to the “Chip in for Your Chamber” fundraiser for the Buena Vista Welcome Center and Chamber of Commerce.
“We are challenging all our local businesses and the community members to donate to this very worthwhile cause, and Collegiate Peaks Bank will match each donation up to a total donation of $10,000 from the bank, Jay Smith, president, said.
“We recognize the critical role that the Welcome Center and Chamber of Commerce plays in supporting our local businesses and the tourism they drive to Buena Vista through the local events like Fourth of July Parade, Gold Rush Days, OHV Tour and many more,” Smith said.
To donate, log onto bit.ly/chipinforyourchamber or send a check to Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce, PO Box 2021, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
