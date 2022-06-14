Weds., June 15
Buena Vista
6:30 p.m. – Coletrain Music Academy All-Star concert features instructors and students at The Lawn at the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop. Concert is free, but a $20 suggested donation will go to elevateHER.
Coaldale
4-6 p.m. – Coaldale Schoolhouse Mountain Market at 287 Hayden Creek Road features a dozen or more local food producers, artists and artisans.
Salida
5-10 p.m. – FIBArk Kickoff Event at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave., features music by Hugh Phillips and Mo’Champipple and the Miso Horns, silent auction and introduction of FIBArk commodore and board.
Thurs., June 16
Poncha Springs
5-7 p.m. – David Tipton plays the Chapman stick at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
5-10 p.m. – FIBArk Whitewater Festival begins in downtown Salida with carnival opening at 5 p.m. and, free music starting at 5:30 p.m.
5 p.m. – Heart of the Rockies Rampage World Cup Skateboarding open demo at downtown skate park, First and G streets, followed by an after-party with live music at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
5:30 p.m. – At the Watertower plays electric and acoustic rock and roll for FIBArk at Riverside Park. Admission is free.
6 p.m. – FIBArk Tenderfoot Hill Climb begins at First and F streets as runners race up Tenderfoot Mountain and back. Registration costs $10 through June 15 at https://www.bikereg.com/55563 or $25 at 5 p.m. on race day. Open to all ages.
6:30 p.m. – FIBArk Raft Rodeo at Salida Whitewater Park features rafting teams competing, often in costume, with prizes awarded for silly moves.
7 p.m. – Live music with Old Mose at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – The Blind Pigs play jazz, swing and gypsy jazz at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
5:30 p.m. – Salida band Roundhouse Assembly plays classic rock, solid jams, improvisational tunes and dance music for FIBArk at Riverside Park. Admission is free.
Fri., June 17
Buena Vista
5-7 p.m. – FIBArk Whitewater Festival Pine Creek Giant Slalom, an experts-only race at Pine Creek Rapid on the Arkansas River.
6-8 p.m. – Friday at the Farm features Gene Farrar playing country, folk, blues and acoustic rock at Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Bring your own lawn chair/blanket and snacks.
9 p.m. – Denver band The Green House Band performs soul, rock, funk and Americana at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets cost $10 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Fairplay
2-6 p.m. – Safe Summer Kickoff is a summer public safety and resource outreach event at South Park Recreation Center, 1190 Bullet Road, with entertainment, grilled hot dogs, touch a truck and info about safety programs.
Leadville
2-8 p.m. – Leadville Trail Marathon/Heavy Half expo with more than 50 vendors at 135 E. Sixth St.
4-6 p.m. – Farmers market at Cloud City Conservation Center, 440 McWethy Drive. Market is donation based; items have suggested prices but customers can pay whatever works for them.
6-10 p.m. – Open Mic Night at Golden Burro Café’s Brass Ass Saloon, 710 Harrison Ave. Donations will benefit #chefsforukraine.
Salida
8 a.m. – Heart of the Rockies Rampage World Cup Skateboarding competition at Centennial Park skate park, U.S. 50 and Holman Avenue. All-day competition begins with warm-ups at 8 a.m.; competition starts at 9 a.m.
11 a.m.-10 p.m. – FIBArk Whitewater Festival features water competitions at Salida Whitewater Park and carnival, kids’ oasis, vendors and live music at Riverside Park.
11 a.m. – FIBArk Surf Contest at Salida Whitewater Park.
1 p.m. – FIBArk Head to Head Slalom Boater Cross at Salida Whitewater Park.
3 p.m. – FIBArk Raft Sprint Head to Head at Salida Whitewater Park.
3:30 p.m. – Joe Johnson and The Wildfire play blues, gospel and country for FIBArk at Riverside Park. Admission is $5 in advance at https://www.fibark.com/, $10 at the gate for ages 19-64; free for others.
5 p.m. – FIBArk Standup Paddleboard Dual Slalom at Salida Whitewater Park.
5 p.m. – Lasagna dinner at Salida Elks Lodge, 148 E. Second St., for $13, followed by DJ Matt at 8 p.m. Open to public.
5:30 p.m. – Leadville Cherokee plays alternative rock, funk, bluegrass and grunge for FIBArk at Riverside Park. Admission is $5 in advance at https://www.fibark.com/, $10 at the gate for ages 19-64; free for others.
6:30 p.m. – FIBArk SUP Boxing at Salida Whitewater Park.
7 p.m. – Live music with Milo Hayes Band at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7-10 p.m. – The Runaway Grooms play jam band music at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
7:30 p.m. – Tejon Street Corner Thieves play outlaw blues and trash-grass for FIBArk at Riverside Park. Admission is $5 in advance at https://www.fibark.com/, $10 at the gate for ages 19-64; free for others.
8-10:30 p.m. – Boulder band Sun Jr. plays psychedelic western folk and rock ’n’ roll at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St.
Sat., June 18
Buena Vista
9 p.m. – Taylor Scott Band performs a soulful brand of funk-infused rock ’n’ roll at The Lariat, 206 E. Main St. Tickets cost $10 at https://www.eventbrite.com/.
Fairplay
3-10 p.m. – Western Day at Bristlecone Ranch, 20000 U.S. 285, is a Middle Way Sanctuary fundraiser with silent auction, cowboy dinner, barn dance with live music, movie in the aspen grove, kids’ activities and games. Tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for kids at https://www.aplos.com/aws/events/western_day_2022.
Leadville
7 a.m. – Leadville Trail Marathon/Heavy Half runs through the historic mining district’s old mining roads and trails. Both races are full, but spectators are welcome at the start/finish line at Poplar and East Sixth streets.
Poncha Springs
1-2:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m. – Monster Truck Racing League performs jumps and stunts in two shows at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120. General admission tickets cost $30 for adults, $25 for ages 5-17 at https://www.eventbrite.com.
5-7 p.m. – Live music with Barry Monroe at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. – FIBArk Whitewater Festival features water competitions at Salida Whitewater Park, land races, pancake breakfast, parade and carnival, kids’ oasis, vendors and live music at Riverside Park.
7:30-10 a.m. – FIBArk Pancake Breakfast at Salida Community Center, 305 F St., features pancakes, eggs, sausage, orange juice and coffee for $10 for adults, $5 for kids.
8 a.m. – FIBArk 5K/10K Road Races on county roads starting at Thonhoff Park, across from the courthouse. Registration costs $40 through June 15 at https://www.bikereg.com/55563 or $55 day of race. Free kids’ fun run starts at 8:30 a.m.
8 a.m.-noon – Farmers Market at Alpine Park, F and Fifth streets.
9 a.m. – FIBArk Slalom Races first runs followed by second runs at Salida Whitewater Park.
10 a.m. – FIBArk Parade starts at Sixth and F streets and travels down F Street to Second Street. Foot parade continues down F Street to Riverside Park.
11 a.m. – FIBArk SUP Skills for Bills competition at Salida Whitewater Park.
1 p.m. – FIBArk Slalom Finals at Salida Whitewater Park.
2-5 p.m. – Last Patrol plays ’70s classics, ’80s new wave, ’90s alternative and ’00s rock, funk, reggae and ska at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
3 p.m. – FIBArk Freestyle Throwdown at Salida Whitewater Park.
3:30 p.m. – Drunken Hearts plays Americana music for FIBArk at Riverside Park. Admission is $5 in advance at https://www.fibark.com/, $10 at the gate for ages 19-64; free for others.
4:30 p.m. – FIBArk Youth Paddling Whitewater Parade at Salida Whitewater Park.
5:30 p.m. – FIBArk Hooligan Race features competition with anything that floats that’s not a boat at Salida Whitewater Park.
5:30 p.m. – The Altitones play rock, honky-tonk, jam band, blues and reggae for FIBArk at Riverside Park. Admission is $5 in advance at https://www.fibark.com/, $10 at the gate for ages 19-64; free for others.
8 p.m. – Live music with Roundhouse Assembly at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
7:30 p.m. – New Orleans band Big Sam’s Funky Nation plays funk, rock, jazz and hip-hop for FIBArk at Riverside Park. Admission is $5 in advance at https://www.fibark.com/, $10 at the gate for ages 19-64; free for others.
8 p.m.-midnight – Peanuts Pasquale & Exit West perform at Salida Elks Lodge, 148 E. Second St. Admission costs $10. Open to public.
8:30-11:45 p.m. – Gunnison County band Easy Jim plays music of the Grateful Dead at Tres Litros Beer Co., 118 N. E St. Free admission.
9 p.m.-midnight – Rally ’Round the Family plays the music of Rage Against the Machine at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
Sun., June 19
Buena Vista
10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Farmers Market at McPhelemy Park, U.S. 24 at Main Street.
6-10 p.m. – Bonfire Dub plays a free roots music show at River Runners, 24070 CR 301.
Leadville
1-4 p.m. – Community Market at Freight, 320 E. Ninth St., features work by local artisans.
Poncha Springs
2-4 p.m. – Live music with Wanderlust Road at Vino Salida, 10495 CR 120.
Salida
8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. – FIBArk Whitewater Festival features water competitions at Salida Whitewater Park, trail run and carnival, kids’ oasis, vendors and live music at Riverside Park.
8:30 a.m. – FIBArk Classic Downriver Race Marathon-OC is a 26-mile race from RMOC to Salida Whitewater Park.
8:45 a.m. – FIBArk Downriver Race Marathon-Raft is a 26-mile race from RMOC to Salida Whitewater Park.
9 a.m. – FIBArk 10K Trail Run starts at F Street Bridge downtown. Open to all ages. Registration costs $40 at https://www.bikereg.com/55563 through June 15. or before the race.
10 a.m. – FIBArk Downriver Race Intermediate-Kayak is a 10-mile race from Stone Bridge to Salida Whitewater Park.
10:15 a.m. – FIBArk Downriver Race Intermediate-SUP is a 10-mile race from Stone Bridge to Salida Whitewater Park.
11:30 a.m. – FIBArk Downriver Race Heavy Half-OC/Raft/K1 is a 13-mile race from Hecla Junction to Salida Whitewater Park.
12:30 p.m. – FIBArk Crazy River Dog Contest lets dogs show off their fetching skills in the river at Salida Whitewater Park.
12:30 p.m. – Float Like a Buffalo plays funk for FIBArk at Riverside Park. Admission is free.
1:30 p.m. – FIBArk Downriver Race Novice is a 1-mile race from Marvin Park to Salida Whitewater Park.
1:30 p.m. – Live music with Bonnie Culpepper & Friends at High Side Bar & Grill, 300 W. Sackett Ave.
2-5 p.m. – Beau Bones, front man for the Heebie~Jeebies,performs the blues at The 146 Taphouse, 146 W. First St.
2:30 p.m. – East Coast jam band The Jauntee plays for FIBArk at Riverside Park. Admission is free.
