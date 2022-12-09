Chaffee County Patriots will host a potluck during a town hall meeting at 6:30 p.m. today at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 118 S. Gunnison Ave., Buena Vista.
A main dish will be provided, and attendees are asked to take a side dish, a salad or a dessert, a press release stated.
A slide show will recap 2022 Patriots events.
For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/ccpltd or www.chaffeecountypatriotsltd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.