William H. “Bill” Tunstall, 81, of Howard died Oct. 17, 2021, at his home.
He was born May 4, 1940, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, to Doris Jean and Kenneth H. Tunstall.
He contracted polio in his early teens but defied the odds, eventually walking with braces/crutches in his younger years and building a successful life for himself.
He graduated from Irving High School in Irving, Texas, in 1959 and married his sweetheart, Sandra Kay Thurnau, on Oct. 19, 1962.
The couple lived in Irving, where Mr. Tunstall owned and operated Wild Bill’s Hobby Shop.
He was active in the Train Collectors Association, serving as president of the organization for many years.
In the early 1980s the Tunstalls moved to Colorado, eventually purchasing and running the Sugarbush General Store and Campground in Howard for many years.
The couple were very supportive of and involved with what was then Ramrod Ambulance and started the annual Chili Cook-off fundraiser still held in Howard today.
Mr. Tunstall was a self-proclaimed collector of all sorts of things and loved auctions and closeout deals. He was involved in ArkValley Flywheelers Tractor Club and was an extra in the movie “Tall Tale” with his steam engine tractor.
Mr. Tunstall was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Jack Clay; daughter, Tammy Tunstall; and his wife, Sandy.
Survivors include his son, Kenneth (Stephanie) Tunstall of Howard; grandsons, Jacob and Steven of Howard; sister, Peggy Taylor of Little Rock, Arkansas; her children, Kenneth (Leigh Ann) Hardage of Arkansas, Margaret (Chad) Mueller of Arkansas and Tony (Eileen) Taylor of Florida; and many other nieces and nephews and grandnieces and nephews.
A celebration of his life is being planned for spring.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Howard Volunteer Fire Department or Ark Valley Ambulance.
