Vivian Elaine Hopton, 74, of Salida died March 7, 2022, at her home after a 15-year battle with cancer.
She was born May 5, 1947, in Bucyrus, Ohio, to Russell William and Corrine (Grove) Pine.
She lived in Tiro and New Washington, Ohio, until 1963 when she and her family moved to Fairborn, Ohio, where she graduated from Fairborn High School in 1965.
Ms. Hopton lived in Fairborn until 1987, when she moved to Torrington, Wyoming, to be closer to her sister.
In 2009 she moved to Salida to be closer to her daughter.
She enjoyed flower gardening, puzzles and traveling with her daughter and grandchildren.
Ms. Hopton was preceded in death by her parents; son, Tony Hopton; and sister Carol Reyes.
Survivors include her daughter, Jessica (Lee) Shawhan of Salida; brother, Alan (Lori) Pine; sister Sherry (Ken) Cooper of Casper, Wyoming; grandchildren, Dayton Hopton, Riley (Hayden) Sich and Reid Shawhan; and great-granddaughter, Amelia Elaine Sich.
Her funeral services will be at 10 a.m. March 12, 2022, at Colyer Funeral Home in Torrington.
Interment will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Torrington.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida and Colyer Funeral Home of Torrington.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
