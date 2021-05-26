Acting as the 1041 Permit Authority Tuesday, Chaffee County Commissioners “reinforced” final call for public comment regarding the Nestlé Waters North America/Blue Triton Brands 1041 permit hearing.
Written comments regarding the recent Nestlé annual report and economic studies are due no later than 5 p.m. Thursday.
According to the county the deadline ensures the comments can be added to the 1041 Permit Authority review meeting packets and posted to https://www.chaffeecounty.org/Public-Notices prior to the next meeting on June 1.
Written comments may be emailed to the county administration offices at chaffeeadmin@chaffeecounty.org or hard copy letters may be mailed or hand-delivered to 104 Crestone Ave., Salida, CO 81201.
All written comments must be received by close of business on Thursday in order to be included in the permit extension hearing public record.
Verbal comments will be accepted during the meeting at 1 p.m. June 1, which will also be conducted virtually on zoom at https://zoom.us/j/109079543 or by calling into 1-669-900-6833 and entering meeting ID # 109 079 543. Public comment is limited to three minutes per person.
The 1041 Permit Authority expects to commence final Nestlé permit extension application review and deliberations beginning at its meeting on June 15.
Commissioners are tasked with considering the 10 year extension of Nestlé Waters North America 1041 Permit for a spring water production process, and associated transmission pipeline and loading facility in Johnson Village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.