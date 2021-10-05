The Salida Community Center will hold a food distribution starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday.
This month will be handled differently than previous months, center officials said in a press release. People are asked to remain in their cars and the food will be delivered to them.
Volunteers will be directing traffic and others will be standing in front of the Salida Community Center building at 305 F St.
Cars will be allowed to pull up in front of the building and pull forward as soon as the cars in front of them are loaded and have pulled out.
Participants will not be asked to show proof of income or sign any papers. They will be asked to provide name, address and number of people in the household.
The Salida Community Center serves the entire Chaffee County area, including Salida, Buena Vista, Nathrop, Howard, Cotopaxi, Coaldale and surrounding areas.
The food includes meat, canned goods, fresh vegetables, bread and pastries, and Central Colorado Humanists will hand out items such as shampoo, conditioner, lotion and toilet paper.
Salida Community Center handles the Emergency Food Assistance Program administered by Care and Share of Colorado Springs. It is a federal program that provides people living on a low income with extra food each month at no cost.
It also handles the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, a federal program that provides low-income seniors, ages 60 and older, with extra food each month at no cost.
