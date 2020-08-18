Bureau of Land Management is soliciting public scoping comments on a quarry proposed by Mountain Valley Excavating east of Colo. 69 in Fremont County.
The proposed quarry would occupy about 10 acres of BLM managed lands, which would include the quarry, access road and storage of stockpiled material.
The proposal is based on a request for a mineral materials contract, which would authorize production of gravel to be used primarily as road base and other construction projects.
The contract would provide access to 40,000 tons of gravel annually for up to 25-30 years based on demand and the viability of the material from the site.
The purpose of the public scoping is to determine relevant issues that will influence the scope of environmental analysis, including alternatives.
Deadline for comments is Sept. 16 and must be submitted through the BLM ePlanning site go.usa.gov/xf5Tb or mailed to “Lyons Quarry Scoping Comments,” 3028 E Main Street, Cañon City, CO 81212.
Submitters are advised that entire comments are public information and may be made available at any time, this includes any personal information such as address, phone numbers, email addresses and any other identifying information.
