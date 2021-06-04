Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County are offering a full slate of summer activities for youth ages 6 to 18, including hiking, biking, skating, fishing, arts and crafts, gaming, card club robotics and more.
The summer program is open Monday to Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Salida’s program runs through July 30 and Buena Vista’s program will run through Aug. 12, due to different start dates for the academic year in the two school districts.
The Clubs are closed July 2 and July 5 for the Independence Day holiday.
Kids can participate in the program all summer long or drop in on the days they choose. Club membership is $50 plus a $10 daily fee per child. Teens attend for free, and both Clubs offer special teen activities.
The Salida Club is located at 709 Palmer St. The Buena Vista Club is based in Avery Parsons Elementary School, 516 E. Main St.
Financial assistance is available to those who qualify. For more information about aid, call 719-539-9500. To learn more about the summer program, visit bgcchaffee.org.
