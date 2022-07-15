Weekend of arts finds Salida

Salida Arts Festival will return to Riverside Park this weekend, running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The event will feature two-dimensional and three-dimensional works by 80 juried artists and music by Red Tischer.
Last year, which was the festival’s first year in Riverside Park after moving from Centennial Park, 66 booths were set up to display and sell art, with some exhibitors coming from as far away as Florida and Washington.
The art includes painting, photography, sculpture, jewelry, clothing and other items.
