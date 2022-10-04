Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Lemon baked fish, scalloped potatoes, spinach salad with mandarin oranges, malt vinegar, a banana and whole wheat bread with butter.
Thursday: Smothered chicken with cornbread stuffing, peas and carrots, cauliflower and broccoli and applesauce Waldorf salad.
Friday: Meatloaf, sweet potatoes, brown gravy, Brussels sprouts, tossed vegetable salad, pineapple tidbits and whole wheat bread.
Salida School District
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Longfellow Elementary
Tuesday: Pork taco, refried beans, Spanish rice and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Meatloaf, seasoned carrots, dinner roll and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Chicken patty sandwich, baked beans and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Garden vegetable soup, pretzel and fruit and salad bar.
Salida Middle School
Tuesday: Nachos with cheese sauce, refried beans and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Pasta with meat sauce, acorn squash and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Chicken Parmesan sandwich, Brussels sprouts and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Autumn soup, cheesy breadstick and fruit and salad bar.
Salida High School
Tuesday: Walking taco, corn and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Chicken teriyaki with rice, broccoli and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Pizza and fruit and salad bar.
Monday: Autumn soup, cheesy breadstick and fruit and salad bar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.