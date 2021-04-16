Michael and Allison LeBlanc of Salida are the parents of a son, Jackson Roy LeBlanc.
He was born at 8:02 a.m. Apr. 2, 2021, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 19½ inches long.
He has a sister, Kiley Rose LeBlanc, 3½.
His grandparents are Doug and Nancy Bachtel of Salida, Scott and Linda Burton of Salida, and Eugene LeBlanc II of Baytown, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.