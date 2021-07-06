Salida Mountain Trails’ board of directors has expressed concerns about the Envision Chaffee County Recreation in Balance (ERiB) Recreation Plan to county commissioners, county Planning & Zoning Department and ERiB leadership.
However, P&Z voted June 29 to approve the plan, which as far as we can tell denotes county approval. SMT thinks a document that affects all Chaffee citizens should have more thorough public input, a less rushed process and be fully approved by county commissioners.
The brief public comment period on the draft plan that closed June 20 resulted in 137 pages of feedback, but we see no substantive differences between the draft plan and the final plan pushed to P&Z one week later for approval.
A cursory view of comments shows huge support for our trail systems and details many citizens’ concerns with proposed “Community Concentration Zones.” The plan dictates any new trails be confined to these zones, which lie just outside city boundaries and compose a tiny percentage of public lands in Chaffee County.
SMT supports many recreation plan initiatives and applauds much-needed efforts to accomplish wildfire mitigation, a management plan for dispersed camping and recreation-related infrastructure.
SMT has participated in the ERiB task force since it was formed, doing our best to make positive contributions. SMT has also brought up concerns to ERiB leadership, which makes all key decisions.
From the beginning, the ERiB process has seemed biased. The email announcing the initial Envision survey that drove much of the direction was entitled “Are You Concerned about Recreation Growth?” This led survey respondents toward responses that cast a negative light on recreation in general. Many survey questions were about outdoor recreation in general and led respondents to think about the worst: dispersed camping abuses, trash, human waste.
We get it, this is bad, and the ERiB plan attempt to address these issues, which we support. SMT is concerned that survey data is weighted too heavily in defining objectives of the resulting Recreation Plan, which we think show the bias of ERiB organizers and their organizations, none of which are recreation providers.
One concern is the survey had few questions about specific forms of outdoor recreation and their value. Little data was gathered about our trail systems, users and value to our community. Generalities about overall outdoor recreation are unfair without gathering data specific to specific recreation activities.
From what we can determine, fewer than 1,000 Chaffee County residents responded to this survey. That is not statistically valid to provide a mandate for severely limiting specific types of recreation that are working well and should continue to be reasonably enhanced to help meet increasing demand.
Any new trails we propose from the BLM and Forest Service already go through a thorough environmental review for effect on wildlife/flora/archeology. Federal processes are rigorous and comprehensive. We voluntarily coordinate all proposed new trails and infrastructure with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
This plan attempts to dictate where future trails can go (Community Concentration Zones) and where they cannot go. We believe these decisions should be left to the BLM/Forest Service as is done with long-established National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and Travel Management Planning processes.
“Community Concentration Zones” imply another level of approval by ERiB. We feel this is redundant and an overreach – and possibly not legal and/or enforceable. These zones were not proposed by BLM/Forest Service. The recreation plan does not detail how this would work.
Because land management agencies are involved with ERiB leadership, will this affect NEPA and Travel Management processes? Many public comments showed much opposition to this part of the plan.
We strongly think legal NEPA-approved trails with seasonal closures, if necessary, are not primary contributors to wildlife decline – by design. ERiB does not share this view. The great community and economic value these trails provide versus their impact to public lands is a win-win for most people. We would have loved to see this type data gathered by their survey.
ERiB claims it has “created a shared community vision.” Community buy-in for portions of the plan is lacking. Poncha Springs elected officials openly opposed “Community Concentration Zones” (read Poncha Mayor Ben Scanga’s concerns in the July 2 Mountain Mail).
We would also like to hear from Salida and Buena Vista. SMT welcomes all constructive dialogue. If any of these concerns resonate with you, contact your Chaffee County commissioners, elected city officials, BLM/Forest Service reps, and let them know your thoughts.
Mike Smith is Salida Mountain Trails board president.
