The Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will offer a four-day camp on July 25-26 and Aug. 1-2 to connect youth to the river in Buena Vista.
The program is free, but registration is required by July 22 as space is limited.
Stream Explorers, in partnership with Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Buena Vista Recreation, is for rising fifth- through eighth-graders.
The camp focuses on stream ecology, the life of aquatic macro-invertebrates, fish anatomy and habitat, fly tying and fly fishing, a press release stated.
Students who complete all four sessions will receive a Trout Unlimited youth membership.
The first three sessions are from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with the final session from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sessions will take place at Creekside Gathering Place in Buena Vista, and on the last Friday shuttle transportation will be provided to a fishing location.
Registration and more information can be found at www.GARNA.org/stream-explorers-camp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.