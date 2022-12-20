Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations through Dec. 28 for its annual Community Awards.
The program for the awards will take place Feb 10 at Salida SteamPlant.
New to the awards this year is a change to the Man and Woman of the Year awards, which will be changed to Citizen of the Year award, a press release stated.
Residents can also nominate people for the From the Heart and Cornerstone awards.
The chamber board will select the Business of the Year and the Entrepreneur of the Year, and the Vaqueros will host their Most Wanted Award.
Nominations can be submitted at https://salidachamber.org/community-awards/.
