The U.S. Forest Service San Isabel National Forest – Salida Ranger District announced Wednesday that Monarch Park campground will be closed in August while heavy equipment is operating in the area.
The surrounding forest has been impacted by spruce bark beetles, and in a strong wind event, dead trees may blow down causing injury or property damage.
Contractors will be removing the hazard trees within and adjacent to the campground in August as part of a larger timber project.
It is anticipated that the campground will reopen fully by September, providing a safe camping experience.
Work to remove dead and dying trees on the steeper slopes above Forest Service Road 231 will continue until late fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.