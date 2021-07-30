In celebration of World Breastfeeding Week, the Chaffee County Breastfeeding Coalition will host a latch-on event at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 7 in Alpine Park, Fifth and F streets.
Breastfeeding/chestfeeding parents are welcome to participate in the synchronous latch-on, a press release stated. Participants will meet at the coalition’s booth at the Salida Farmers Market.
World Breastfeeding Week, coordinated by World Alliance for Breastfeeding Action, is a global campaign to generate public awareness and support for breastfeeding/chestfeeding. The campaign started in 1992 and is celebrated worldwide on Aug. 1-7 each year.
World Breastfeeding Week culminates in the Global Big Latch-On in locations around the world.
Chaffee County Breastfeeding Coalition will be at the farmers market from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. providing community information and resources as well as fundraising for a Spectra breast pump drive for its breast pump loaner program.
The group is accepting contributions for new and used Spectra S1/S2 pumps as well as monetary contributions to go toward purchasing pump accessory kits and other supplies.
The 2021 theme for World Breastfeeding Week is Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility. This year’s campaign will focus on how breastfeeding contributes to the survival, health and wellbeing of all, and the imperative to protect the practice worldwide.
For more information about the local group, contact coalition Chair Cassondra Franco at cfranco@chaffeecounty.org.
