Several waves of accumulating snow are expected across southern Colorado today through Thursday, a National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook warned Monday.
The NWS predicts light to moderate snowfall today will impact the southeast mountains, including the Sawatch, Sangre de Cristo and Western Mosquito ranges.
Storm impacts are expected to affect Chaffee County and neighboring counties.
Snowfall estimates range from 1-2 feet along the Sawatch and Sangre de Cristo mountains with 1-4 inches predicted for adjacent lower elevations.
“This type of snow will make travel difficult to near impossible along mountain roads and passes during the week,” a press release stated.
The Colorado Department of Transportation advises travelers to be prepared for treacherous road conditions.
Significant high country snowfall will make travel difficult; however, unfavorable travel conditions will not be limited to the mountain areas.
Frigid temperatures will also overspread much of the forecast area during the week behind the cold front.
Temperatures will likely be 25 to 35 degrees below seasonal averages.
Wind chills are also expected to be bitterly cold, likely below zero, for most of the forecast area.
Travelers are urged to delay travel if possible.
If travel is absolutely necessary, motorists are advised to check weather and travel resources prior to departure.
Visit cotrip.org for the latest information about potential road closures and current road conditions.
For tips on winter driving visit www.codot.gov/travel/winter-driving.
