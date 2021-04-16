Salida Youth Baseball registration is now open and will have a regular summer baseball league this year.
Available are T-Ball for $35, coach-pitch for $35, machine pitch for $45 or live pitch for $45.
The age range is 4-18 years old. Register through the Salida Recreation website https://cityofsalida.com/parksrec/page/recreation.
Registration closes May 10 and the season will begin June 1.
Email salidayouthbaseball@gmail.com for questions or if you are interested in being an umpire, coach, assistant coach, or team parent.
To sponsor a child or to get a child’s fee waived contact salidayouthbaseball@gmail.com.
