The American Brass Quintet will make its 38th appearance with Salida Aspen Concerts when it performs a free concert at 6:30 p.m. July 16 in Riverside Park.
Described by Newsweek as “the high priests of brass,” the American Brass Quintet is internationally recognized as one of the era’s premier chamber music ensembles, a press release stated.
Since its founding in 1960, the American Brass Quintet has performed on five continents, made nearly 60 recordings and premiered more than 150 contemporary works for brass.
The group’s latest album, “Perspectives” (2017), one of 12 albums with Summit Records, features music by Robert Paterson, Jay Greenberg, Sebastian Currier and Eric Ewazen, and has earned praise for bringing the “utmost cohesion, balance and expressivity to each of the scores they perform with ear-catching intensity and finesse” (Gramophone).
This season’s highlights include performances at University of Delaware’s Master Players Concert Series, Chamber Music Society of Wichita, Frost School of Music in Miami, New Orleans Friends of Music and Westchester Chamber Music Society.
The American Brass Quintet has served as ensemble-in-residence at The Juilliard School since 1987 and at the Aspen Music Festival since 1970.
